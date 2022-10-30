McCullers to Start Game 3 of World Series for Astros

Following Saturday's win, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker announced Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, reverting to the original postseason rotation schedule.

McCullers started Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners and then Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The extra day between starts came with McCullers suffering an elbow injuries during postgame celebrations after clinching a spot for the ALCS. With the swelling down, McCullers returned to close the door on the Yankees en route to the World Series.

Cristian Javier is expected to follow McCullers for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday. Baker was asked about the pitching plan Sunday, and he added Javier will "probably" start. In a normal series, the rotation will restart with Justin Verlander starting Game 5.

