Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Astros Before Game 6

Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Houston Astros Before Game 6
From gambling large amounts of money on the Houston Astros to defending José Altuve's name against heckling fans at Citizens Bank Park, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has been a cult hero in the city of Houston for some time now.
Bringing the rally nuns to Minute Maid Park last season, he's been around the term extensively in the postseason. And with one win away from its second World Series title, Houston has handed the first pitch duties to McIngvale prior to first pitch of Game 6.
With the series coming back to Houston, it marks a fourth consecutive season with the World Series ending play in the state of Texas. In 2019and 2021, the Astros were downed at home while the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2020 crown in Arlington at Globe Life Park.
The Astros also announced Andy Grammar will sing the national anthem and George Straight will call "Play Ball" at Minute Maid Park.
