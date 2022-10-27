Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros

After rumored to be an assistant general manager candidate under Kim Ng, Oz Ocampo has reportedly been hired away by the Miami Marlins, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The executive was instrumental on the international recruiting grounds for the Houston Astros.

Ocampo returned to the Astros for the 2022 season after spending two years with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a special assistant to player personnel. But prior to his departure, he spent over seven years with Houston and was credited with finding top talent in players: Framber Valdez, Luis García and Cristian Javier.

The Marlins hired Ocampo at the perfect time, too, as Morosi added that the organization is opening a new academy in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Joining a former international scout, Roman Ocumarez, Ocampo is with familiar company.

Ocumarez was hired by the Marlins prior to the 2022 season after being with the Astros prior but declined to comment on his transition at the time.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!