MLB Insider Writes Astros Will be Fascinating to Watch at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have been under .500 since Opening Day. No matter what they’ve tried, they haven’t been able to get above that line.
Entering the week they were 7.5 games out of the lead in the American League West, a division they’ve won all but one year since 2017. Houston was also 7.5 games out of the final Wild Card berth. In this era of six playoff berths, teams can stay in the race longer.
One good example? The Arizona Diamondbacks, who were the last team to qualify for the NL playoffs and reached the World Series before losing to the Texas Rangers.
It’s the conundrum that the Astros face the next two months, according to MLB.com’s John Feinsand.
He wrote about who the buyers and the sellers were entering the next two months. He saved the Astros for last, writing that the team will be one of the most “fascinating” teams to watch as the trade deadline approaches.
Why? Because Houston truly could go either way.
If the Astros can get above .500 by the All-Star Break, Feinsand surmises that Houston will see themselves as buyers and likely go after pitching help, along with first base.
The Astros just lost right-handed pitcher José Urquidy for the rest of the season to Tommy John surgery. The status of Cristian Javier is up in the air. Houston has Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. on the injured list.
As for first base, the long-term future of Jose Abreu is up in the air and if he is unable to emerge from his slump Jon Singleton may be seen as a below-adequate replacement.
But, what if the Astros can’t bounce back? Would they actually sell?
Feinsand wrote that, in that case, the team’s most obvious trade piece would be third baseman Alex Bregman, a former All-Star who is set to hit free agency after the season. Houston may see trading him as a chance to rebuild their farm system.
He wrote that three other players could be on the block in this case — pitcher Framber Valdez, pitcher Justin Verlander and outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Dealing Verlander is notable because the Astros gave up two top prospects to get him back last season. Any team would have accept his vesting option for 2025 if he throws 140 innings this season.