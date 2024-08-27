NBA Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance at Houston Astros Game
There were 39,627 fans on hand at Citizens Bank Park to see the Houston Astros battle the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, but one stood out in particular.
It was Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was spotted sitting a few rows behind home plate.
Embiid's presence was announced during the game, drawing a big ovation from the crowd. The seven-time All-Star is a fan favorite in Philadelphia, where he's spent his entire eight-year NBA career and won NBA MVP honors in 2022-2023.
Despite being born in Cameroon, Embiid also shined for Team USA this summer, helping the Americans win their fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball. The seven-footer played a critical role, starting in five of six games and averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
Embiid, who was surrounded by regular fans and appeared to be sitting by himself, seemed to enjoy the game. He recorded much of the action on his phone, including Bryce Harper's walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.
After the game, Embiid posted his video of Harper's game-winning hit to his Instagram story.
The 30-year-old has been to Phillies games before, but Monday's may have been the most exciting, featuring a taut pitching duel between Zack Wheeler and Ronel Blanco.
After three scoreless frames to start the game, the Astros took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Shay Whitcomb's two-run double off Wheeler.
Houston wasn't able to hold the lead, however, as Philadelphia rallied in the middle innings. Brandon Marsh tagged Blanco for a fifth-inning solo shot, while Nick Castellanos evened the score at 2-2 with his RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
The game stayed tied and went to extra innings. Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas made a phenomenal diving catch to end the top of the 10th with a runner on third, setting the stage for Harper's clutch hit in the bottom of the frame.
If Embiid is Philadelphia's good-luck charm, hopefully he stays away on Tuesday or Wednesday.