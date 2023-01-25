The Houston Astros have added another name to their list of finalist for the vacant general manager position.

The Houston Astros have reportedly added Brad Ausmus's name to the list of finalists according to Our Esquina's Jose de Jesus Ortiz. That list now includes just him and Atlanta Braves Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown.

Ausmus was most recently the bench coach for the Oakland Athletic's and previous to that he was the manager for the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.

Additionally, Ausmus has a storied playing career at the Major League level as a catcher that spanned 18 seasons. While he does have some front office experience as a special assistant for the Padres, the general manager role would be a completely different animal.

However, Ausmus has the acumen to be successful in the role. In fact, just recently he turned down an offer to return to Oakland as the bench coach even after being offered a new contract. That declination came on the heels of a meeting with Astros ambassador Jeff Bagwell.

Where there is smoke there is fire.

