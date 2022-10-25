Skip to main content

New Houston Astros ALCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

FOCO USA has released new Houston Astros bobbleheads celebrating the team winning the ALCS.

The Houston Astros are the 2022 American League champions. Taking home their fourth pennant in six seasons, the Astros are being celebrated with FOCO USA bobbleheads.

You can purchase yours here from FOCO using this exclusive link!

Standing eight inches tall, the first bobble is of Jeremy Peña doing the shrug which he broke out after hitting a three-run home run in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The ALCS MVP bobble is limited to just 222 units and is retailed for $70.

image002
Scroll to continue

Read More

The other bobble is of the Astros mascot, Orbit. Standing at eight inches tall, Orbit is holding an ALCS flag and standing on a unique surface.

The Orbit Houston Astros ALCS Champ Bobblehead launched today at 10 a.m. to celebrate the sweep over the New York Yankees. It is limited to 222 units and is retailed at $65.

You can purchase yours here from FOCO using this exclusive link!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

Astros ALCS Champs Bobbleheads-1
News

New Astros ALCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19117626
Opinions

Predicting the Astros World Series Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19264971
News

Urquidy's Absence Exemplifies Depth In Astros Pitching Staff

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291716
Opinions

Astros' Peña Steps Up at Most-Important Time, Crowned ALCS MVP

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19290891
Game Day

Astros Rally, Sweep Yankees En Route to World Series

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19290006
Game Day

Watch: Peña Crushes Three-Run Home Run to Tie Astros-Yankees Early in Game 4

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_15914493
Prospects

Astros Prospect De Goti Playing in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19282696
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Yankees ALCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren