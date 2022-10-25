New Astros ALCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

New Houston Astros ALCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO
The Houston Astros are the 2022 American League champions. Taking home their fourth pennant in six seasons, the Astros are being celebrated with FOCO USA bobbleheads.
You can purchase yours here from FOCO using this exclusive link!
Standing eight inches tall, the first bobble is of Jeremy Peña doing the shrug which he broke out after hitting a three-run home run in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The ALCS MVP bobble is limited to just 222 units and is retailed for $70.
The other bobble is of the Astros mascot, Orbit. Standing at eight inches tall, Orbit is holding an ALCS flag and standing on a unique surface.
The Orbit Houston Astros ALCS Champ Bobblehead launched today at 10 a.m. to celebrate the sweep over the New York Yankees. It is limited to 222 units and is retailed at $65.
