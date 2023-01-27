The Houston Astros have just hired Dana Brown as their new general manager and he is bringing in a whole new culture to the franchise's front office.

There is a new sheriff in town as the Houston Astros announced that Dana Brown, the former Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves, was to be their new general manager.

During the introductory press conference, owner Jim Crane seemed excited to welcome Brown to Houston. Brown brings plenty of experience in developing players and has a knack for keeping those players around.

"[He's] very analytics savvy, a great talent evaluator, seasoned in player acquisitions, development and retention," said Crane.

One only needs to look towards Michael Harris and Spencer Strider as proof.

Beyond that, Brown likes to take a look at the big picture. So much of the sport has gone away from the human element and towards just the analytics. Both have a time and place in baseball and Brown seems to embrace that.

"I think analytics are a piece of the puzzle," said Brown. "We have a saying 'You have to weigh all the evidence, and when you weigh all the evidence, you can cut out mistakes that are made.'"

But beyond all of that, Brown has one more thing on his mind.

"We want to get greedy in winning," said Brown.

And that sums it all up.

