One Stat Shows Why Houston Astros Need Slugger Ahead of Deadline
The last few weeks for the Houston Astros have been a remarkable turnaround. After a series-opening loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 17th, their record dropped to 33-40.
They were double-digit games behind the Seattle Mariners, who were running away with the AL West race. Fast forward to the current day, and the Astros are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Houston has erased that entire deficit. Since that point, they have gone 19-9, which coupled with poor performance from the Mariners, has resulted in the Astros being in a tie for first place in the division.
Just a few weeks ago, debates were being had about whether Houston would be sellers ahead of the deadline. They were floundering in the playoff race, but have since found their footing.
How have their plans changed since? According to an MLB insider, the team will take a calculated approach to the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
Houston will be looking to add but within reason. If they only make one move, it needs to be someone they can insert into the middle of their lineup.
Finding a cleanup hitter, or acquiring a player who can lead to manager Joe Espada shaking up his order, is imperative. To this point in the season, the Astros have been getting no production from their No. 4 hitter.
As shared by BrooksGate on X, Houston cleanup hitters have produced an OPS of .618 this season. That puts them at 28th in baseball, with only the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees being worse.
The Astros have some sluggers in their lineup, led by All-Star Yordan Alvarez. Kyle Tucker has been magnificent as well but is currently on the injured list. But both of them are in the top third of the lineup.
The person who has been in that spot the most this season is third baseman Alex Bregman. He has hit cleanup 39 times but has not been in that spot for Houston since June 3rd.
For most of the following two weeks, it was shortstop Jeremy Pena who Espada inserted into the No. 4 spot in his lineup. Since that point, catcher Yainer Diaz has been penciled in there 29 times, and 32 total for the season.
Since that change was made, the Astros have gotten better production from their hitters. Bregman has improved and Diaz has seen his statistics go up in the cleanup role.
But, finding some more help in the middle of the order ahead of the deadline is imperative for Houston. Getting some of their pitching back will take pressure off of the lineup, but it will be hard to win in October with the top run-producing spot in the lineup hitting at such a low level.