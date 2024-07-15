Potential Houston Astros Trade Would Be Great Backup Plan at First Base
The Houston Astros have been subject to plenty of trade talk with the MLB deadline fast approaching, especially first base.
While players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso have dominated those talks, there will be plenty of competition with Houston having limited prospects to offer.
If the Astros lose out on their top options, shifting to a backup plan might be a requirement. They desperately do need help at the position, after all.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with an interesting trade idea for one of the lesser talked about sluggers at the position.
The trade proposal would see the Houston Astros send shortstop Chase Jaworsky to the Miami Marlins in return for first baseman Josh Bell and cash considerations.
Bell has been a journeyman over the past few deadlines and is favored to be on the move again. Houston would be his fifth team since the start of 2022.
It makes sense, though, as a switch-hitting power bat would be intriguing for most contending teams at the trade deadline.
A change of scenery could be nice for the slugger, as he's been ice-cold as of late. He's slashing .228/.289/.644 with nine home runs and 39 RBI on the year as a whole.
It's nothing world-beating, but he does have a bit higher of a ceiling than what the Astros are currently working with at the position.
Houston first basemen are currently slashing just .210/.283/.324 on the season, which is unacceptable for a team with contending hopes.
Bell is also still an expensive player, set to make $16.5 million. Miami will need to eat a majority of his contract, which is why cash is a part of what the Astros are getting back. His contract ends after this season though, so it's a rental either way.
The prospect that Houston is sending away, Jaworsky, makes sense as a project player for a rebuilding team like the Marlins.
The 19-year-old was a fifth-round selection out of the 2023 MLB draft, so he's very early into his professinal career.
In 79 games so far, only as high as Single-A, he's slashing .246/.354/.353 at the plate. He doesn't offer a ton of power upside, but has speed for days. He's swiped 28 bags in this campaign alone. He was mostly known for his defensive upside, anyway.
While this isn't the flashy trade that Astros fans have pined after for weeks, it could be the most realistic option and would still be an upgrade.