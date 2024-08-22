Recently Acquired Houston Astros Starter Predicted to Land $40 to $80 Million Deal
The Houston Astros made an interesting decision during the trade deadline when they traded for Yusei Kikuchi for many reasons. Most of those were due to the package they sent to the Toronto Blue Jays for an arm who hasn't necessarily been elite for much of his career.
However, he's quieted some of the doubters in the early stages of his time with the Astros, throwing the baseball at a very high level in his first four starts. He owns a 2.42 ERA and has struck out 31 hitters in 22 1/3 innings pitched in a Houston jersey.
That was expected of him when he came to the Astros. Kikuchi has always had elite swing-and-miss stuff, which plays well at the big league level. His other numbers haven't necessarily reflected that, but at the very least, they knew he'd strike out hitters at an above-average mark.
But when Houston factors in the package they sent for him and his pending free agency in the offseason, it raises some questions.
Are they willing to give him what he's looking for? Is he viewed as somebody who was just supposed to come in and make an impact for them this year? Those are all questions they'll have to answer within the next few months.
Nonetheless, he'll have other suitors. He's a left-hander with decent stuff, which is sought after on the market.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Kikuchi the No. 26 free agent of this winter.
"Yusei Kikuchi’s best year was 2023, when he went 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 32 starts. The Blue Jays traded him to the Astros at the deadline after he compiled a 4.75 ERA over 22 starts.
"He struck out 19 and walked six in his first 11 innings with the Astros. He’s always had a good arm and stuff but lack of command and control has been his downfall."
The pending contract is an interesting situation to break down. So, how much will he be worth in free agency? Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted that Kikuchi would land between $40 and $80 million.
If that prediction comes true, it seems logical for the Astros to keep him around.
As they've found out during this campaign, injuries can happen anytime. They've dealt with many on the bump, which is why they struggled to start the season.
Kikuchi has been very reliable throughout his career, throwing in at least 100 2/3 innings in every year besides one, which was the Covid season.