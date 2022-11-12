Skip to main content

Report: Andrew Ball and Bill Firkus Running Astros Baseball Ops in Interim

James and Click and Scott Powers are gone. With no general manager or assistant general manager, the Houston Astros are lacking leaderships in the front office.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Owner Jim Crane cleaned house. There was no backup plan immediately in place for the Houston Astros, and with James Click and Scott Powers both fired, the organization needed to reach further down the tree for their heads of baseball operations.

Taking over in the interim, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, are Andrew Ball and Bill Firkus.

Ball was, like Powers, an assistant general manager, while Firkus was the senior director of baseball strategy. It seems evident that Crane has his thumb in the pie as well. He's been known to be one of the more hands-on owners.

According to Rome, Ball and Firkus are running the "day-to-day" operations. Thus it seems likely that Crane, himself, is handling the long term picture.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The Astros need a captain to man their ship. They're sailing through smooth waters and clear skies after winning the 2022 World Series. Now, their must have their man to avoid any potential storms.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_17026478
News

Report: Andrew Ball and Bill Firkus Running Astros Baseball Ops in Interim

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19354789
News

Report: Astros, Montero Agree to Three-Year Free Agent Deal

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19288670
Opinions

Where Could the Astros Turn for an Upgrade at First Base?

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18308053
News

Report: Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19166773
Opinions

Would Willson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19387694
News

Click Will Not Return As Astros GM After Title-Winning Season

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19371603
News

Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765853
News

How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

By Kenny Van Doren