Report: Astros' Díaz, McCormick Nearing Return

The Houston Astros' outfield has looked quite a lot more bleak of late. The absences of Aledmys Díaz and Chas McCormick have taken a toll.

That toll was no more apparent than on Friday night, when the Astros were shutout for the second time in August. A 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles is not the way any offense wants to begin their stretch run, especially for a team with aspirations as high as Houston's.

Abetting their offense will be the return of Díaz and McCormick. Díaz hit the injured list on August 17 with left groin discomfort. Since the date of his injury, the Astros have dropped games to the Chicago White Sox, Orioles and Braves twice.

His absence is not notable in the fact that Díaz makes the lineup better on his own, but as a Swiss Army Knife. During 2022 he has starts at five different positions, spelling many of Houston's regular starters, keeping them fresh for the postseason.

According to Brian McTaggert of The Athletic, Díaz began running on Friday at "70 percent," taking ground balls on the infield. Improved mobility will be key for an injury of this nature, so any sign that Díaz is moving well means a faster return to the roster, perhaps even skipping a minor league rehab stint.

Meanwhile, McCormick, who has only been out of the lineup several days with a dislocated pinkie, also feels "about like 70 percent" as of Friday.

In his stead, Jake Meyers has been receiving starts in center field. Meyers does not have a hit in the three games he's played since McCormick's injury.

The Astros' depth has kept them well above the rest of the American League West in the playoff hunt, but they'll need Díaz and McCormick to return fully healthy if they wish to advance through the postseason.

