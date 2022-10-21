Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada has reportedly been named Chicago White Sox manager for 2023.
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third...

Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager.

Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa, but that decision ended in disaster. Despite a weak division the White Sox never truly prospered. His tenure marred by DUIs and health problems, La Russa was reviled in the clubhouse and ousted after an 81-win finish to 2022.

Now Espada will look to right the ship on a club ripe for postseason success and oozing with talent. The Houston Astros will miss their bench coach, who had served in the ro since 2018, the year after they won won the World Series.

But Espada is only moving up in his career. From Single-A hitting coach to MLB manager, it took Espada only 17 months to make the journey from his first professional coaching job to the top rung.

