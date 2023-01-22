Houston Astros Expect Brantley Healthy for Opening Day
After suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury last season, Michael Brantley's future was in question, not just with the Houston Astros but in the game of baseball itself.
However, the Astros re-signed the fan favorite to a one-year, $12 million deal that includes $4 million in incentives. The deal comes on the heels of the right shoulder injury that required surgery.
The hope was that Brantley would be ready in time to begin play sometime near the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. During a press conference with media on Saturday, Jeff Bagwell confirmed that he expects Brantley would indeed be ready for Opening Day.
Brantley, who has a career slashline of .298/.356/.439, is a force in the lineup when healthy. Houston will be counting on him to help produce this season, which would make the already vaunted Astros lineup that much more lethal.
A better timeline on Brantley, and his potential production, will become clearer during Spring Training activities.
