Report: Astros Extend Hitting Coach Álex Cintrón Among Others

The Houston Astros front office has had a tumultuous start to the 2023 offseason. They front office is run by committee and three assistant general managers. Thankfully, the dugout has had a far less rocky winter thus far.

Hitting coach Álex Cintrón, like Joe Espada, will return to the Astros bench in 2022 according to a report from Mark Berman of FOX 26.

With only one year remaining on his contract, speculation abounded about his future with the organization. He had interviewed with the Toronto Blue Jays for their bench coach position, and had been speculated to to make a reunion with his close friend Alex Cora in Boston.

Cintrón had only one year remaining on his deal with the Astros, who added two years to his deal, enticing a return. He's now under contract with the club through 2025.

Said Cintrón about his new agreement, "I’m real excited I’ll be back with the Astros. Now I can spend some more time with the team that I love and looking forward to another run to the playoffs and another run to the World Series."

Cintrón wasn't the only returnee of the day. Both fellow hitting coach Troy Snitker and pitching coach Josh Miller reportedly agreed to terms will return to Dusty Baker's staff for the 2023 season.

