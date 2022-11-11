Report: Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers

Report: Houston Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers
The Houston Astros are cleaning house. It's clear by way of the one-year deal owner Jim Crane offered James Click that the duo were unhappy working with together.
Now it seems that discontent extends past the mutual dislike between Click and Crane. With Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that the Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Scott Powers, it's evident that Crane had a distaste for his entire front office.
Powers was well regarded among the baseball community. He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics, both forward thinking organizations.
With the Dodgers from 2017 through 2021, he worked his way up from Senior Analyst of Research and Development to Director of Quantitative Analysis. He was hired by Click in January 2022 to serve as assistant GM, and filled the position dutifully.
Had Powers stuck around, he would have been one of the top choices to replace Click as GM. But it seems Crane wants his new hire to have the power to shape his own front office.
The Astros will have a lot of searching to do in trying to re-build a front office as competent as the one they had.
