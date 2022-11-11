Report: Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers

Not only did the Houston Astros fire general manager James Click, but they've cleaned house by relieved Scott Powers of his duties as assistant general manager.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Astros are cleaning house. It's clear by way of the one-year deal owner Jim Crane offered James Click that the duo were unhappy working with together.

Now it seems that discontent extends past the mutual dislike between Click and Crane. With Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that the Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Scott Powers, it's evident that Crane had a distaste for his entire front office.

Powers was well regarded among the baseball community. He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics, both forward thinking organizations.

With the Dodgers from 2017 through 2021, he worked his way up from Senior Analyst of Research and Development to Director of Quantitative Analysis. He was hired by Click in January 2022 to serve as assistant GM, and filled the position dutifully. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

Had Powers stuck around, he would have been one of the top choices to replace Click as GM. But it seems Crane wants his new hire to have the power to shape his own front office.

The Astros will have a lot of searching to do in trying to re-build a front office as competent as the one they had.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18308053
News

Report: Astros Fire Assistant General Manager Scott Powers

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19166773
Opinions

Would Willson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19387694
News

Click Will Not Return As Astros GM After Title-Winning Season

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19371603
News

Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765853
News

How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named Carolina League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19371112
News

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19371028
News

Two Astros Win Silver Slugger Awards

By Kade Kistner