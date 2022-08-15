Report: Astros' Peña Scratched Due to Neck Stiffness, Day-to-Day

Report: Houston Astros' Peña Scratched Due to Neck Stiffness, Day-to-Day
The Houston Astros scratched shortstop Jeremy Peña from Monday's contest with the Chicago White Sox.
Jeremy Peña was scratched from the Houston Astros' lineup Monday with a stiff neck, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Peña started feeling the stiffness Sunday night while adding he is day-to-day.
Mauricio Dubón replaced Peña at shortstop and at leadoff. José Altuve is also out of the lineup with a presumed rest day — his first in August. Dubón took over for Altuve at second base late-Saturday as a defensive adjustment.
