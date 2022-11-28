Report: Astros Still Interested in Re-Signing Gurriel

The Houston Astros addressed their first base vacancy Monday, signing free agent José Abreu to a three-year deal. However, Yuli Gurriel still lingers in free agency, and Houston is still weighing the option of bringing back the career Astro.

The Astros are interested in Gurriel as a utility-man for the 2023 season, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported Monday. Gurriel — who played only first base in 2022 — has stretched to third base and second base in previous seasons.

While first base is where he is most trusted, Gurriel began his professional career stateside at the hot corner. If the Astros look to flex versatility in the 38-year-old infielder, the bench could find emergency depth at third base and second base.

Gurriel could also be in the designated hitter role some nights, or play first base on nights when Abreu is DH. After all, Gurriel is a Gold Glove winner.

Schwab also reported the Boston Red Sox which has shown interest in the Cuba-native. Manager Alex Cora was Houston's bench coach in 2017.

Schwab added catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Cody Bellinger are also names to watch regarding the Astros' free agent activity. Both players have been tied to Houston this offseason.

