Report: MLB to Ban Defensive Shifts, Implement Pitch Clock, Larger Bases

The biggest year-to-year change in the Major League Baseball rulebook will occur in 2023. According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB will implement a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and increase the size of the bases ahead of next season.

The vote upon defensive shifts and the pitch clock was not unanimous. Conducted by MLB's competition committee, the board is made up of MLB appointees and players, though the players make up a minority and were unable to vote down the ban on defensive shifts and the pitch clock.

However, the vote for larger bases was unanimous.

The pitch clock will function as such: a 15-second timer will be set with bases empty and a ball will be called if the pitch is delivered after the time expires, but a 20-second clock will be enforced with runners on base.

On defense, two fielders must be on either side of the second base bag, with both feet on the infield dirt.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!