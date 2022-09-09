Report: MLB to Ban Defensive Shifts, Implement Pitch Clock, Larger Bases

Report: Major League Baseball to Ban Defensive Shifts, Implement Pitch Clock, Larger Bases
The biggest year-to-year change in the Major League Baseball rulebook will occur in 2023. According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB will implement a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and increase the size of the bases ahead of next season.
The vote upon defensive shifts and the pitch clock was not unanimous. Conducted by MLB's competition committee, the board is made up of MLB appointees and players, though the players make up a minority and were unable to vote down the ban on defensive shifts and the pitch clock.
However, the vote for larger bases was unanimous.
The pitch clock will function as such: a 15-second timer will be set with bases empty and a ball will be called if the pitch is delivered after the time expires, but a 20-second clock will be enforced with runners on base.
Read More
On defense, two fielders must be on either side of the second base bag, with both feet on the infield dirt.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!