Manager Baker Away From Astros With COVID-19

Manager Baker Away From Houston Astros With COVID-19
Manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, leaving him absent from the Houston Astros' contest with the Cleveland Guardians.
Manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19, the Houston Astros announced on Friday. In his absence, bench coach Joe Espada managed the club Friday and will most certainly be at the helm for the remainder of the weekend. No other members of the staff or any players were placed in quarantine.
Baker is reportedly feeling well without symptoms while quarantined. Major League Baseball requires 10 days away from the team since the initial positive test, but isolation time can be reduced with improved symptoms and two negative tests.
