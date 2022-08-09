Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker joined The Matt Thomas Show Tuesday to discuss his current status. Baker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Cleveland, leaving the Astros under interim manager Joe Espada.

Baker said he felt like he had allergies and was directed by the Guardians team doctor to be tested. After testing positive, the 73-year-old noted he didn't feel his best, but could have been worse while in quarantine.

With hopes to return to the Astros before the weekend, his club faces off the Texas Rangers in a three-game set starting at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday before opening another three-game home series with the Oakland A's on Friday.

Baker is back in Houston after being flown home separately by owner Jim Crane on Monday. The Astros have yet to release further information on when to expect Baker back in the dugout.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!