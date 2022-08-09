Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend

Skip to main content
Report: Manger Baker Hopes to Return to Houston Astros Before Weekend

Report: Manger Baker Hopes to Return to Houston Astros Before Weekend

Manager Dusty Baker appeared on the The Matt Thomas Show on SportsTalk 790 Tuesday to provide an update on his bout with COVID-19.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Dusty Baker appeared on the The Matt Thomas Show on SportsTalk 790 Tuesday to provide an update on his bout with COVID-19.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker joined The Matt Thomas Show Tuesday to discuss his current status. Baker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Cleveland, leaving the Astros under interim manager Joe Espada.

Baker said he felt like he had allergies and was directed by the Guardians team doctor to be tested. After testing positive, the 73-year-old noted he didn't feel his best, but could have been worse while in quarantine.

With hopes to return to the Astros before the weekend, his club faces off the Texas Rangers in a three-game set starting at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday before opening another three-game home series with the Oakland A's on Friday.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Baker is back in Houston after being flown home separately by owner Jim Crane on Monday. The Astros have yet to release further information on when to expect Baker back in the dugout.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. McCullers Set to Make the Best Rotation in Baseball Even Better
  2. Astros Are Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
  3. Seven Astros' Draftees Receive Affiliated Assignments
  4. Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
  5. Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
  6. Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start
  7. Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History
  8. Astros Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel, Split Series with Guardians
  9. Report: Astros Prospect León Out 1-2 Weeks With Small Fracture
  10. Guardians Post Four on García As Astros' Offense Runs Quiet

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18729096
News

Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend

By Kenny Van Dorenjust now
USATSI_10236174
News

Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club

By Kenny Van Doren2 hours ago
USATSI_16940550
Opinions

McCullers Set to Make the Best Rotation in the League Even Better

By Leo Morgenstern4 hours ago
USATSI_18825282
Opinions

Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'

By Kade Kistner6 hours ago
USATSI_16175675
Prospects

Seven Astros' Draftees Receive Affiliated Assignments

By Kenny Van Doren23 hours ago
USATSI_18347051
Prospects

Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

By Kenny Van DorenAug 8, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_12662445
Prospects

Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

By Kenny Van DorenAug 8, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18708606
News

Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start

By Kenny Van DorenAug 8, 2022 11:00 AM EDT