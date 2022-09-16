Report: Giants Claim Jones Off Waivers from the Astros

Skip to main content

Report: San Francisco Giants Claim Taylor Jones Off Waivers from the Houston Astros

Taylor Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Houston Astros.

The San Francisco Giants claimed Taylor Jones off waivers from the Houston Astros on Friday, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Astros to open a 40-man roster spot for Blake Taylor.

Jones was drafted during the 19th round of the 2016 draft by Houston. The first baseman played 74 games this season for Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs.

Battling a back injury much of the early months of the season, the 28-year-old was recalled for only one game this season when Alex Bregman was placed on the paternity list. With his versatility stretching to third base and left field, Jones will have a better shot of sticking in the Major Leagues with a retooling club like the Giants.

