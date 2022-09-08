Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Josh Jung on Friday

Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Third Baseman Josh Jung on Friday
The Texas Rangers will be calling up third baseman Josh Jung, one of their top prospects, on Friday to make his debut against the Toronto Blue Jays according to multiple reports from The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News.
Jung has excelled at every level of professional baseball since he was drafted eighth overall in the 2019 MLB draft. However, Jung's promotion has been delayed as he has suffered a foot fracture and a labrum injury, both of which required surgery.
That delay in his development prevented him from being the everyday starting third baseman for the 2022 MLB season for the Rangers. Now, after tearing up Triple-A to the tune of .273/.321/.525 with six home runs in just 99 at-bats, Jung gets the chance to make his mark at the Major League level.
While his arrival won't mean much in terms of changing the AL West landscape or playoff picture this season, he very well could have a significant impact on the Rangers' chances of contention next season and beyond.
Jung figures to be a player the Houston Astros will have to contend with for years to come.
