Shocking Blockbuster Houston Astros Trade Proposal Sends Star to Mets
The Houston Astros are one of the most interesting teams to monitor ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Some believe they could acquire talent and be buyers, while others think they should sell a piece or two and recoup assets for the future.
Among the names that could be traded if the Astros opt to sell is outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker has been a key part of Houston's success in recent years. He has an elite bat and has been a key clubhouse leader as well.
However, if the Astros don't believe they can compete for a World Series as currently constructed, they could look to move a piece or two and add talent for the future.
Tim Boyle of Rising Apple, a site covering the New York Mets, has suggested a massive blockbuster trade between the Mets and Houston that would send Tucker to New York.
In the proposed trade idea, the Astros would send Tucker to the Mets in exchange for Drew Gilbert, Brett Baty, Blade Tidwell, and any of the team's catching prospects.
Gilbert would obviously be the biggest piece returning to Houston. He is currently New York's No. 3 ranked propsect and would provide the Astros with a potential long-term option in the outfield.
Tidwell would be an intriguing pickup as well. He is the No. 10 ranked prospect for the Mets and has the potential to become a very good pitcher at the major league level.
As for the catcher prospect, the obvious choice would be Kevin Parada, who is the No. 9 ranked prospect for New York.
Giving up Tucker would be a tough pill to swallow. He has been a fan favorite for years and has meant a lot to the organization. However, to acquire this kind of package, Houston would have to consider pulling the trigger.
Tucker has played in 60 games so far this season, batting .266/.395/.584 to go along with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. His numbers have been down this season, but a change of scenery could help him get back to the superstar production that fans have become accustomed to seeing from him.
All of that being said, the Astros are going to be a team to monitor closely before the deadline. Dana Brown will have some difficult decisions to make and one of them will be about Tucker's future with the team.