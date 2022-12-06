Six Astros Voted to All-MLB Teams

Major League Baseball announced the 2022 All-MLB Teams on Monday, honoring six Houston Astros. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez were voted to the All-MLB First Team, and Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly were voted to the All-MLB Second Team.

Verlander reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, ending his tenure with the Astros which started in 2017. The 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner earned All-MLB First Team honors in 2019, too.

Valdez, Altuve and Álvarez are all first-time honorees for the All-MLB First Team. Altuve and Álvarez were also voted to the 2019 All-MLB Second Team, while this selection marked a first for Valdez.

Tucker was also selected to a previous All-MLB Second Team in 2021, along with Álvarez, and Pressly was a first-time selection in his age-33 season. The Astros held the most All-MLB players with the Los Angeles Dodgers trailing at five.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!