Slugging Houston Astros Target Lands Cheap Two Year Deal in Latest Prediction
It might sound crazy, but the Houston Astros lineup is in a position where they need to find offensive players who can produce at a high level, no matter the position they play. Saying that just two years ago or even last offseason would've been outrageous, as the Astros looked to be loaded from top to bottom.
Unfortunately, their lineup didn't do half of what it needed to, especially in the postseason. After the first few hitters, production drastically decreased.
That's an issue, as Houston typically swings it with the best of them in Major League Baseball. They did so for parts of the campaign, but to say their lineup couldn't improve would be dishonest.
They'll have some intriguing options, including outfielder Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill would be an interesting player to target, as the Astros' outfield isn't in a terrible spot.
However, he could DH, as he's dealt with a few injuries throughout his career. If keeping him on the bench for a few games here and there would help him stay healthy, it wouldn't be the worst idea.
The question would then center around how much money he could earn on the open market. He's set to hit free agency this winter, and for a player who doesn't necessarily perfectly fit their needs, there wouldn't be much of a reason to spend heavily on him.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted his contract, which was worth $32 million for two years.
"Tyler O’Neill is like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger — when he can stay healthy and play up to his potential, he delivers. This year he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs in 113 games. However, it was only the second somewhat healthy successful season of his seven-year career — his last one was in 2021 when he hit 34 home runs with the Cardinals, finished eighth in NL MVP voting and won his second Gold Glove Award. O’Neill had multiple stints on the injured list this year and has played more than 100 games only twice. Despite coming off a productive season, that lack of availability will force him to sign another short-term contract."
$32 million for two seasons is the exact reason why Houston should give him a look. There won't be many players out there who could do what he does offensively for that low of a price.
Even if the injury history and position situation are worrisome, adding a hitter who could hit 30 plus with ease at Minute Maid Park would give this lineup a different look.