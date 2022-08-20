Source: Astros Call Up Utilityman David Hensley from Sugarland

A source has confirmed to Inside the Astros' Kenny Van Doren that the Houston Astros are calling up utilityman David Hensley.

After a rash of injuries to players and certain lack of performances, the Astros have opted to callup Hensley who is slashing .298/.420/.478 over the course of 464 plate appearances.

Hensley plays across the diamond and has seen time at nearly every position in the infield and outfield during his professional career in the minor leagues.

Hensley is on his way to Atlanta for the three game series Houston is currently entrenched in. Friday evening saw the departure of Yordan Alvarez and Mauricio Dubon due to illness and injury, respectively.

Additionally, second baseman José Altuve also had an injury scare in the first inning of Friday night's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

Adding an extra utility player to the Major League roster is a good form of insurance.

