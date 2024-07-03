Surprising Houston Astros Player Could Force Tough Roster Decision
The Houston Astros have overcome major injury issues throughout the entire 2024 MLB season. Despite many different season-ending injuries and other injury cases that have forced stars to miss time, the Astros are an impressive 43-42 and have won 10 of their last 12 games.
While injuries have piled up, Houston has had players step up and perform well to keep the team afloat.
One player who has risen to the occasion at the plate and helped keep the Astros relevant is outfielder Trey Cabbage. He has performed admirably in the absence of star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Chron.com has taken notice of Cabbage and they believe that he will force Houston to make a tough decision. With Tucker making a return to the field in the near future, Cabbage could be sent down to the minors.
However, due to his impressive play in the month of June, he could force the team to keep him around.
"There likely won't be enough room for everyone on the 26-man roster when Tucker returns, especially with starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Luis Garcia also working their way back. Cabbage is making a strong case to remain on the roster."
During the month of June, Cabbage was a key player for the Astros.
In the 14 games that he played in June, he hit .314/.351/.471 to go along with a home run and four RBI. Those numbers aren't huge, but he has been the definition of consistent.
At 27 years old, Cabbage is ready for a bigger role. His production may be able to keep him on the roster.
Cabbage may have done enough to make the decision difficult, but it is tough to see how Houston would keep him when Tucker returns. There may simply not be enough roster spots to keep him in the Majors.
Whether he sticks with the Astros or not right now, he'll be a quality depth piece that can be called up anytime an outfielder is needed. He could also be a key player that gets called up later on in the year.
All of that being said, Houston will have a tough decision to make. Will they keep him on the roster or send him back down as players come back from injury? Fans will just have to wait and see.