Three First Base Upgrades the Houston Astros Should Pursue at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have become one of the most intriguing teams to monitor ahead of the MLB trade deadline this month.
After starting off the season slow, the Astros have turned things around of late. In their last 16 games, they have gone 13-3 and are back in the thick of the American League playoff race.
Dana Brown and the front office could end up trying to buy talent to make an even bigger push for the postseason. One position of need is first base and that seems like a likely trade deadline priority.
Jose Abreu started the season as the team's first place. Since then, the team has moved on from him and are in need of finding a fix for the position.
Looking at the potential options via trade, there are a few names that would make a ton of sense.
3. Justin Turner, Toronto Blue Jays
One veteran option could be Blue Jays' first baseman Justin Turner.
The 39-year-old veteran would be a fix for the 2024 season. He could provide some offense to the lineup and is a solid defender as well. Turner has just half of a year left on his contract, which would likely make him a cheaper option that some of the other first basemen on the market.
While Turner would not be a long-term fit, he could help Houston compete this year. That could be of interest to the Astros.
2. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
Next up, Houston could consider trying to pull off a major trade with the Cubs. Cody Bellinger might become available if Chicago keeps struggling ahead of the deadline.
Bellinger has two years left on his current deal, although he has potential outs in each of those years. Even if he were to opt out after the 2024 season, the Astros could work to re-sign him.
Acquiring Bellinger would bring a very good bat, with both power and consistency. He would fit a long-term plan if a new deal could be reached, assuming he does opt out. Bellinger would be more expensive than Turner, he would be a much bigger upgrade.
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Finally, there is one name that stands out among the rest as a perfect trade target at first base for the Astros. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be a franchise-changing move for Houston.
At just 25 years of age, Guerrero would come with contract control. He would be a piece that the Astros could build around long-term.
Guerrero brings elite offensive ability and a good glove. He is also one of the most entertaining players to watch in baseball. While the price tag would be extremely high, Houston should aggressively pursue a trade for him if the Blue Jays are open to listening to offers.