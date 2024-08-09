Three Key Trades the Houston Astros Should Pursue This Winter
Right now, the Houston Astros are in the middle of trying to make a run down the stretch of the season to get into the playoffs. They have some work to do to accomplish those goals, but they have shown impressive resiliency this season to overcome injury issues and other adversity.
While they're in the middle of a run at the playoffs, the offseason is also important to look ahead at. The front office is almost certainly already making a plan for what they would like to do.
The Astros are going to have a lot of decisions to make. Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve are all set to hit free agency. Houston will have to decide who to keep, who to let go, and who else to pursue to bring outside talent onboard.
During the offseason, there will be quite a few high-profile players who could be available for trade. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Astros try to make a big move.
Let's take a look at three big trades that Houston should consider pursuing during the offseason.
3. Yandy Diaz, First Baseman
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, the Astros were heavily connected to Yandy Diaz. Clearly, they didn't end up getting a trade done for him.
Diaz would be a major upgrade at first base for Houston. He has been hitting .274/.333/.406 to go along with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 104 games this season. Those numbers would be a great addition to the Astros' lineup.
Depending on the price tag, Diaz would be a very smart trade target for the team to consider.
2. Nathan Eovaldi, Starting Pitcher
Next up, Houston could look to upgrade their starting rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is a name that many believe will be available for trade this offseason.
Eovaldi is still a top-tier starter when he's healthy. He has started 20 games this season and has gone 8-5 to go along with a 3.62 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 4.2 K/BB ratio, and 117.0 innings pitched. Those numbers would look very good in the Astros' rotation.
At 34 years old, he won't come with the price tag that some of the young up-and-coming arms like Garrett Crochet would. He's a perfect fit if Houston chooses to pursue him.
1. Mason Miller, Relief Pitcher
While Josh Hader is not a bad closer, he has given some heart attack moments this season. Mason Miller is mostly known as a closer, but acquiring him would give the Astros options.
They could place Hader in the setup role and Miller as the closer or vice versa. The last two innings of every game would be very difficult to score against Houston if they acquired Miller.
Acquiring a closer or elite reliever is not the biggest need, but a 25-year-old flamethrower like Miller doesn't come around all the time.
He has pitched in 35 games this season, recording a 2.16 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and just two blown saves. It would be an interesting move, but it would be worth a look from the Astros.