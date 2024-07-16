Three Sleeper Trade Targets the Houston Astros Should Consider
Despite going through more than their fair share of adversity and injury issues this season, the Houston Astros remain in serious contention.
At the All-Star break, the Astros hold a 50-46 record. That has them just one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
Dana Brown, the team's general manager, has been very vocal about wanting to buy at the deadline. Any idea of them selling talent seems to have gone out the window. He would like to acquire a starting pitcher and likely a first baseman as well if that opportunity presents itself.
With that in mind, here are three sleeper trade candidates that Houston should look to acquire before the deadline.
3. Josh Bell, First Base, Miami Marlins
First up on the list is a first baseman. Bell may not be a big flashy name, but he would still be a quality addition for the Astros.
During the 2024 season with the Marlins, Bell has played in 94 games. He has hit .228/.289/.356 to go along with nine home runs and 39 RBI. Those numbers may not look great, but he is capable of better.
Bell isn't going to cost a ton to acquire and he is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. At the very worst, he's going to be a cheap addition that can be parted ways with after the year ends.
2. Justin Turner, First Base, Toronto Blue Jays
Another first base trade target could be Justin Turner of the Blue Jays. He is a veteran who has proven himself capable of putting up big production throughout his entire career.
This season, Turner has slashed .231/.335/.345 and has chipped in five home runs and 29 RBI in 80 games.
Back in 2023, however, he hit 23 home runs and 96 RBI to go along with a .276/.345/.455 slashline. He's more than capable of getting back to that level of production.
Turner, just like Bell, will become a free agent after the 2024 season. He would be a cheap addition as well and could be exactly the half-season rental that Houston needs in order to contend.
1. Cal Quantrill, Starting Pitcher, Colorado Rockies
Finally, there is one sleeper pitching trade target that the Astros should consider.
Quantrill has started in 19 games this season for the Rockies, compiling a 6-7 record to go along with a 4.13 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 102.1 innings.
Pitching at Coors Field is never an easy task for a starter. Quantrill has put up great numbers for the situation he is in. A move to Houston would help him put up better stats.
Not only would the Astros be getting Quantrill for this season, he also has another year of contract control. That would fit what Houston wants and he could be a very key part of the middle of the Astros' rotation for the rest of 2024 and 2025.