Top Houston Astros Target Predicted To Sign $242 Million Deal
If the Houston Astros make one move during the offseason, it should likely be for a first baseman. Factoring in the talent on the roster, the first base position seems to be the biggest need.
They'll have their own decisions to make, most notably with superstar Alex Bregman. Still, even if he returns on a big contract, the Astros might be willing to spend more than ever right now, considering they understand they still have an opportunity to win multiple World Series over the next few years.
Of the potential first baseman available includes Pete Alonso. The slugger has been linked to Houston multiple times throughout the past 12 months, most recently by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
"It’s been a great six years in Queens with Alonso (who has a .250 average and .878 OPS since the break)," Heyman wrote. "But at this point, I might not bet against the Cubs, who need a bopper. The Astros, who have Alonso’s Tampa Plant High teammate Kyle Tucker, would fit, too. The Mariners, as well. He also looks pretty good in Denver (two home runs Thursday)."
Alonso already has an interesting tie to the Astros and with a clear need at the position given the lack of production, there might not be many better players for them to pursue.
The question surrounding the Florida native revolves around the amount of money he could potentially earn in his next contract. If he wants to be paid like one of the top first basemen, which would rightfully be his asking price due to his home run numbers, Houston might stay away.
Spotrac recently predicted his next contract, calculating it at a seven-year deal for $242 million.
The chances of the right-hander getting $242 million at this stage seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.
Still, if a team like the Astros is willing to give him that type of money because it's such a big need, there's a possibility that this contract could reach the $200 million mark.
A lineup featuring Alonso would undoubtedly be the best in the American League and perhaps all of baseball.
He's had a somewhat quiet campaign in comparison to prior seasons, but he's still managed to hit 34 home runs and post a 126 OPS+.
He has 226 home runs throughout his career with a 134 OPS+ in six seasons, with one of them being the COVID year.