Trade for AL East Star Would Be 'Dream' Scenario for Houston Astros
The MLB trade deadline is drawing close. Teams have until July 30th at 6:00 p.m. EST to make moves. One team that has become very intriguing to watch is the Houston Astros.
At one point earlier this season, the Astros looked dead in the water. Injuries were piling up and it looked to be a long shot that they would be able to compete for a spot in the playoffs.
Despite all of the issues they have had to face this season, Houston holds a 50-46 record and are just one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division.
Keeping that in mind, the Astros have a chance to get better at the trade deadline. There have been rumors and rumblings that they could have interest in pulling off a blockbuster trade.
Heading into the deadline, Houston has two main needs that need to be addressed - first base and starting pitching.
Looking specifically at first base, there have been a couple of major trade targets linked to the Astros. Two of them are Christian Walker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided has named Guerrero, specifically, the "dream target" for Houston.
Guerrero would certainly be a perfect fit for the Astros. He would give them a much better chance to compete this season, while also being a potential face of the franchise for years to come.
At the half-way mark of the season, Guerrero has played in 95 games. He has hit .288/.359/.456 to go along with 14 home runs and 55 RBI.
Along with a trade for Guerrero would come a long-term extension. Houston would have to pay up to keep the star first baseman around for years to come. A new deal and a high trade price tag would be well worth acquiring Guerrero.
If the Astros were able to acquire Guerrero, they would be getting one of the best bats in baseball. He is also just 25 years old. This is the kind of win now and for the future deal that teams dream of making.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening at the deadline. Houston is going to be aggressive in looking to add talent. If Guerrero is made available, they will likely be one of the teams interested in acquiring him.