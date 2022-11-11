Two Astros Win Silver Slugger Awards

Two Houston Astros are taking home more hardware after stellar 2022 MLB season. Second baseman José Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez have both won Silver Slugger Awards for their respective positions.

Altuve slashed .300/.533/.921 with 28 home runs this season. It was good enough for Altuve to not just be recognized as the top offensive player at his position but was an instrumental part in helping win the AL West and propelling his team to the World Series.

Álvarez, on the other hand, hit 306/.406/1.019 with 37 home runs to help him come out the victor in the AL designated hitter Silver Slugger race. Like Altuve, Álvarez played a pivotal role in helping his team to the postseason and then solidifying their World Series victory with a 450-foot, three-run home run in Game 6 to push the Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies.

Of note, right fielder Kyle Tucker was left off as an award winner for the outfield position in lieu of players such as Mike Trout and Julio Rodríguez.

