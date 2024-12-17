What's Next for Houston Astros After Shocking Kyle Tucker Trade?
It's only mid-December, but this offseason has already been a rollercoaster for the Houston Astros.
After sending All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster trade last week, all eyes are on the Astros to see what they do next.
One of Houston's top priorities remains re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman, who's also drawing interest from the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
However, that appears unlikely according to Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart.
In an interview with MLB Network on Monday, he called a Bregman reunion "a longshot."
McTaggart also said there's "a pretty far gap from what Bregman wants" and Houston's initial six-year, $156 million offer, which Bregman rejected.
Assuming Bregman leaves, McTaggart expects the Astros to pursue another bat via trade free agency, likely a corner infielder such as Christian Walker or Nolan Arenado.
"They still need to add another bat," McTaggart said. "They cannot lose Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman and not add another impact bat, whether that's signing (Anthony Santander), trading for Arenado, moving Paredes to first, signing Christian Walker."
Getting All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from the Cubs gives Houston some infield flexibility, as he can either slot in at third base to replace Bregman or move across the diamond to first base if needed.
However, he's not enough to replace both Bregman and Tucker's offensive contributions by himself.
"There has to be another move, and I think they're working on that," McTaggart said. "This just cannot be their offseason, because that would be a big step back if they lose (Bregman and Tucker) and replace them with Paredes."
The Astros still have time to figure out their next move, and they'll also have some money to spend if Bregman walks. If he leaves, however, they'll need to act fast to replace him before it's too late.