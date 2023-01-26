Crane Said That Astros Still Mulling GM Candidates
The Houston Astros are in no rush to hire a general manager.
Even as the 2023 season is approaching.
“We’re still searching,” Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters Wednesday at the Houston Sports Awards, where he was scheduled to receive an award for Executive of the Year. “We’re still working on it. We’ll take our time and get it right.”
That list of candidates are highlighted by former Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who played 10 seasons for the Astros.
Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown has interviewed for the job, according to a source cited by MLB.com.
The Astros have been without a GM since Nov. 11 when James Click’s contract wasn’t renewed only days after the team won the World Series.
Other reported candidates include former San Francisco Giants GM Bobby Evans and Cleveland Guardians assistant GM James Harris.
