Gurriel Still Could Return To Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
In a bizarre twist, Yuli Gurriel could still return to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros for the 2023 season.
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman said the two most likely destinations are the Astros and the Minnesota Twins.
The Miami Marlins previously had interest but reportedly backed off.
Gurriel would be a solid addition in Houston or Minnesota. He’s a veteran player who would provide bench help and leadership in the clubhouse.
Stay tuned.
