Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing

Up until the All-Star break, Jeremy Peña was cruising towards a showdown with Julio Rodríguez for American League Rookie of the Year.

While Peña was of high pedigree, it was never supposed to be that way. Rodríguez was Major League Baseball's third ranked prospect coming into 2022, Peña didn't even crack the top-100 — though he was ranked well by Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.

By July 5, Peña was slashing .276/.327/.482, while Rodríguez slashed .274/.336/.487. Both play great defense at premium positions, but Peña is clearly the more accomplished defender.

But since that date, the Houston Astros' shortstop has faltered, his OPS a measly .547 in his last 95 plate appearances.

Nevertheless, Peña has almost managed to keep pace value-wise with the Seattle Mariners rookie. Despite a discrepancy of 27 in OPS+, Rodríguez only leads Peña by .7 in wins above replacement.

That said, WAR is a terrible evaluator of talent over a small sample size, but in this case it shows that the total amalgamations of the two players are still somewhat close.

How could that be when offense is the defining factor in a position players game?

It's not that Peña simply plays a more valuable position, it's that he does everything well on a baseball field.

Among shortstops, Peña is in elite company among defensive players in the American League. Only Jorge Mateo has accrued more outs above average, while Andrew Velasquez and Mateo are the only two AL shortstops with more defensive runs saved.

We all know that Peña is elite defensively, but he's also one of the fastest players in baseball. At 29.3 ft/sec, he ranks in the 95th percentile among all Major League Baseball players.

This means that as a young player, Peña's floor is extremely high. If his hitting ever regressed to a level where he's below average, he'd still be a valuable player. Perhaps no rookie has a higher floor other than, of course, Julio Rodríguez.

It's unfortunate that both debuted at the same time in the same division, as Rodríguez either matches, or barely eclipses Peña in almost every category. For most of 2022, Peña has lived in Rodríguez's shadow, and that's fair given what the 21-year-old center fielder has done this year.

Peña didn't compete in the home run derby, and he isn't the face of a young up-and-coming franchise leading his team to a postseason berth for the first time in two decades.



Peña was never supposed to compete with Rodríguez, just as the Mariners were never supposed to compete with the Astros, as evidenced by Houston's 11 game AL West lead.

Rodríguez may win Rookie of the Year and lead his team to a playoff game, but Peña has a far greater shot at bringing in the ultimate prize, a World Series title.

