Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown made a dazzling MLB debut during the 2022 MLB season. The team should be expecting even bigger things from him come 2023.

The Houston Astros have a seemingly endless supply of players ready to take the spot of veteran departures. Jeremy Peña taking over Carlos Correa's spot is the most recent example.

Now, it's Hunter Brown's turn following Justin Verlander's exit.

That's not saying that Brown is going to replace Verlander's production, maybe he one day develops into something resembling the player he is so oft-compared to, but he should have an impact on the Astros. The franchise is betting on it.

After getting called up for his MLB debut in September of the 2022 MLB season, he pitched to a 0.89 ERA during 20.1 innings of work. He backed it up with a 1.082 WHIP and three scoreless appearances during the postseason.

Now, he should have a chance to make his mark on the pitching staff and will likely be given a shot to make the rotation this upcoming season. Between the Astros and Triple-A Sugar Land, Brown threw 126.1 innings last season.

Asking the same of him, or perhaps even pushing something closer to 150.0 innings pitched, wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. Combine his high-end fastball with his power curveball and it's a mix for lethality at the Major League level.

If he can build off of his small taste of MLB action last season and continue to improve his control, Brown should become one of the most exciting young pitchers in the league. A scary prospect for every opponent Houston may face.

