Can Astros Shortstop Peña Heat Back Up for the Playoffs?

In March, the greatest shortstop in Houston Astros history signed with another team.

Over seven seasons, Carlos Correa hit .277/.356/.481 with 133 home runs. He was one of the best defensive players in baseball. He helped Houston win their first World Series title. Correa was an integral member of the greatest Astros teams in franchise history.

But when he became a free agent, James Click let him walk away and join the Minnesota Twins. The Astros were confident their next great shortstop was already in the organization. A 24-year-old prospect named Jeremy Peña had been tearing up the minors, and he was ready for his big league debut.

Peña started the 2022 MLB season off strong, hitting the ball well and playing phenomenal defense at shortstop. The transition from a franchise icon to the bright-eyed rookie was as smooth as could be. Peña hit .278 with a 128 wRC+ over the first couple months of the season, and the Astros hardly missed Correa at all.

Since returning from a brief stint on the injured list at the end of June, however, Peña hasn't been quite the same. He is batting .228 with a 68 wRC+. His walk-to-strikeout ratio, which was already mediocre, absolutely plummeted. He has completely dropped out of the Rookie of the Year race.

Peña's struggles are not cause for too much concern just yet. Adjusting to Major League pitching isn't easy, even for top prospects. Growing pains are normal. And the Astros have had no trouble getting by.

Houston has one of the best lineups in baseball, whether Peña is hitting or not. They will easily cruise to another AL West division title. In addition, Peña is still a valuable contributor with his glove, so Dusty Baker isn't losing any games by continuing to play his shortstop.

Even so, if Peña is able to find his footing at the plate and regain his early season form, it would make a big difference come the postseason. The Astros are the best team in the American League on paper, but every advantage they can get will help in the playoffs.

So, can Peña heat back up in time to help the Astros make another World Series run?

Peña Has Regressed at the Plate

The chances of Peña returning to his early-season form aren't so good. Simply put, he hasn't been a good hitter since June 26. He has failed to produce at the plate, and his underlying numbers don't provide much reason for optimism.

In 249 plate appearances, Peña has managed just seven walks. He has struck out 67 times. His hard contact rate has gone down and his soft contact rate has gone up. He is hitting fewer line drives and more ground balls.

His average exit velocity has dropped more than three MPH, and his average launch angle has dropped from 12.4 degrees to 5.2 degrees. None of these are good signs. Peña has not just been unlucky. He is not just in a slump. He has noticeably regressed since his hot start.

A Possible Resurgence?

Over the past few games, Peña has been sparking hope for a resurgence. Since August 30, the rookie is hitting .355. He has 11 this in 31 at-bats. Those are good numbers. Very good.

Unfortunately, only one of those hits went for extra bases. Peña does not have a single walk in that time. His batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is an unsustainable .524, and he has struck out a whopping ten times. His hard contact rate and line drive rate have continued to drop as well.

In short, it doesn't seem like Peña has truly turned things around. He has had more batted balls drop in for hits than usual, but he hasn't addressed the root of his problems. Until he does so, his hot streaks aren't going to last.

Peña Isn't Hitting as Hard as He Used To

While there are several aspects of his game to work on and improve, Peña's struggles this season can really be tied to one simple thing: hard contact, or a lack thereof.

The following graph shows his hard contact rate and soft contact rate throughout the season. As the year has gone on, more and more of his balls in play have been softly hit. Overall, softly hit balls are less likely to result in hits, extra-base hits, and home runs.

Moreover, as opposing pitchers realize Peña is not hitting the ball as hard as he once was, they no longer have to treat him like much of a threat. The rate of strikes he has seen on the first pitch has gone up, and not-so-coincidentally, so has his strikeout rate.

The problem could be partially linked to the thumb injury Peña suffered in June. His stint on the IL coincides with when his offensive numbers really started dropping.

However, the injury was never considered serious, and an MRI did not show "significant damage." The injury also doesn't explain why Peña's hard hit rate has continued to drop, rather than slowly improving as his thumb heals.

In order to improve at the plate, Peña needs to hit the ball harder. He has to hit more line drives and fewer ground balls, and he must prove to opposing pitchers that he's no easy target.

Peña has the skills to grow into a strong hitter, and at just 24 years old, he has a bright future ahead of him. It might, however, take him some time to figure everything out. For now, the Astros will just have to count on their rest of their fearsome lineup to lead the offense in October.

