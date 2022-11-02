Urquidy's First Postseason Outing Came at Important Time for Astros

Skip to main content

Urquidy's First Postseason Outing Came at Important Time for Houston Astros

José Urquidy made his first postseason appearance in Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros.

Lance McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitching, unable to consistently find the zone. And the Philadelphia Phillies reaped the rewards, clubbing a historic five home runs off the Houston Astros righty.

All seven of the Phillies' runs were surrendered by McCullers as he was given the hook after 4.2 innings pitched. The righty yielded six of the seven hits Philadelphia pieced together while walking one batter to his five strikeouts.

And following Rhys Hoskins' home run in the fifth, manager Dusty Baker saw enough and handed the ball off to Ryne Stanek. There was a case to pull McCullers earlier, but with Houston's offense silent Tuesday night, Baker needed to stretch as much as he could out of his starter.

Stanek struck out a pair to end the frame, holding strong to a 0.00 ERA in the postseason. But then came José Urquidy — who had been absent in the Astros' first two October series.

His last outing came Oct. 3 against no other team than the one he was tasked to quiet Tuesday. In that relief appearance, Urquidy yielded two home runs over two innings of work, leaving one to think the home run parade may not be over.

Until, it was. With a seven-run lead, the Phillies reached base on Urquidy two times in his first frame while he cruised through three scoreless innings en route to limiting usage of high-leverage relief arms in a blow out.

Urquidy struck out four Phillies as the Astros fell into a 2-1 series hole following a 7-0 loss. Although Tuesday was a step backwards, Houston was positively impacted by Urquidy's outing.

