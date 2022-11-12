What's The Plan For Yordan Álvarez?

When Yordan Álvarez hit his three-run World Series Game 6 home run, he cemented himself as a Houston Astros legend, as if he wasn't already.

Though he slashed only .194/.312/.423, he led all players in postseason WPA, including the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper who had an OPS of 1.160 in the postseason.

So what comes next for someone who's already secured their spot in the Astros Hall of Fame?

Álvarez has placed himself among the best pure hitters in the MLB over the past four seasons. Other than Mike Trout, no player has a high OPS since 2019 and his wRC+ trails only Aaron Judge and Trout.

Before former Astros general manager James Click was fired, he gave his insight into what Álvarez could be in 2023. Click believed things were "trending" towards making Álvarez a full-time left fielder, as opposed to a DH.

Yet advanced metrics differ as to whether or not he's a competent fielder. According to DRS, Álvarez is worth 4 runs saved over his career, by OAA, he was worth -8 alone in 2022 and -11 for his career.

This probably means that the sample size for his defensive metrics are too small to make any conclusions, but the eye-test doesn't make him out to be a particularly good defender either.

Of course, Click's defensive plans for Álvarez are all out the window now that the 2022 World Series winning general manager is no longer with the team.

Now, with the Astros running a general manager by committee until they find a more permanent replacement, there's likely no official home for Álvarez yet. Keeping him in left field would mean room for upgrade at both DH and first baseman, and moving Álvarez to DH would of course be the opposite, room for upgrade in left field and first base.

The free agent market is always wider for DHs, anyone can play there. But the value over replacement the Astros would get from signing a left fielder to replace Álvarez's defense would outweigh the financial benefits of signing from a wider pool of DHs.

Simply above-average defense alone would provide an extra win above replacement replacing Álvarez in left field.

With players like Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo and Andrew Benintendi all on the market, the Astros have a variety of left fielders from which to make their decision.

