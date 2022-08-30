Diaz is More than Just the Astros' Top Catching Prospect

With Yainer Diaz finally called upon to make a big league impact this September. It begs the question: how will the 23-year-old find at-bats?

As a primary catcher, Diaz will find difficulties getting innings behind the plate with both Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez ahead of him on the depth chart. Both are experienced catchers with a more intimate knowledge of the Houston Astros' pitching staff.

While Maldonado is the more adept defender, Vázquez is a better hitter. Diaz, however, holds no tool above that tandem other than potential.

So why would the Astros call up Diaz simply to sit on the bench? Will he be a pinch-hitter? He can't possibly be taking playing time away from Trey Mancini and Yordan Alvarez at first base, can he?

If you're questioning those methods then you're barking up the wrong tree. While Diaz will likely see some time pinch hitting, and perhaps a game or two at designated hitter as the season comes to a close, he will mostly be used for his versatility.

Though Diaz's value as a prospect primarily comes from the fact that he is a catcher, he's only played 50 games at the position this year. Instead he's spent time playing first base, DH and even corner outfield, the latter being an entirely new position for the Dominican international in 2022.

Thus, the Astros will seek to get Diaz's bat in the lineup at five different positions. It's unlikely he'll start more than two to three times a week, but he'll be tested at catcher, perhaps getting late-inning duty over Vázquez and Maldonado. He'll be tested at first base as insurance for Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini. Diaz will get time at designated hitter on some nights when Alvarez is in the outfield. And most intriguing of all, Diaz will probably pick up a few starts in right and left field on nights when Alvarez DH's and McCormick plays center field.

Diaz is a gifted ballplayer, but his speed will keep him from tracking down too many balls in the outfield. Fortunately, his arm is ranked as one of the best behind the plate, it will surely play as a weapon in right field if and when he appears in the lineup.

Outfield likely won't be the position for Diaz going forward, but the Astros will use it as a way to get one of their most promising young bats into the lineup.

