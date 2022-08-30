Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Lee Named to Prospect Team of the Week

Houston Astros prospect catcher Korey Lee delivered a strong performance this week for Triple-A Sugar Land.

MLB Pipeline named Houston Astros Korey Lee the catcher of the week for its Prospect Team of the Week for Aug. 22-28. Lee — who was optioned Aug. 2 — has slashed .273/.371/.649 in 20 August games with nine home runs and 24 driven in.

Over the last six games, Lee slashed .480/.552/1.160 with five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI. The 24-year-old righty crossed home nine times, walking four times to his eight strikeouts. Lee also stole two bags with a season high of four in August.

Prior to his option to Triple-A Sugar Land, Lee posted a .432 OPS across 12 games for the Astros. The righty totaled six bases to his 35% strikeout rate and one walk in 26 plate appearances since his July 1 promotion.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18625849
Prospects

Astros' Lee Named to Prospect Team of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18033502
News

Source: Astros to Promote Catcher Diaz from Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_17966454
News

Report: Astros Plan to Promote Top Prospect to MLB

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18736840
News

Astros Option Centerfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18903908
Opinions

Can the Astros Handle the Loss of Álvarez?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18862598
News

Report: Stanek, Valdez and Vázquez Eyeing Play in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_15035498
News

Astros' James Tosses Perfect Inning in Second Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16008164
Prospects

Astros Prospect León Returns to Triple-A, Brown Tosses Scoreless Outing

By Kenny Van Doren