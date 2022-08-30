Houston Astros' Lee Named to Prospect Team of the Week
MLB Pipeline named Houston Astros Korey Lee the catcher of the week for its Prospect Team of the Week for Aug. 22-28. Lee — who was optioned Aug. 2 — has slashed .273/.371/.649 in 20 August games with nine home runs and 24 driven in.
Over the last six games, Lee slashed .480/.552/1.160 with five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI. The 24-year-old righty crossed home nine times, walking four times to his eight strikeouts. Lee also stole two bags with a season high of four in August.
Prior to his option to Triple-A Sugar Land, Lee posted a .432 OPS across 12 games for the Astros. The righty totaled six bases to his 35% strikeout rate and one walk in 26 plate appearances since his July 1 promotion.
