Houston Astros First Round Pick Gilbert Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
Drew Gilbert collided with the center-field wall last Saturday in a Single-A contest for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. After being carted off with a forearm contusion, the first-round pick was further evaluated in Houston this week on his right, non-throwing arm
The Houston Astros announced Gilbert sustained a dislocated right elbow that "spontaneously went back into place" before the examination. Gilbert will miss the remainder of the 2022 season while undergoing rehab on his right elbow but is expected to be ready for spring training next year.
Through 10 between the Florida Complex League and Single-A, the lefty went 10-for-32 with nine runs scored, a double, two home runs and six runs driven in. He also walked four times to his two strikeouts and stole six bases on seven attempts.
