Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League

After spending a full season in High-A, J.C. Correa is making his best to receive a Double-A assignment next spring. Brother of Carlos, J.C. converted to catcher from the infield last offseason.

The Houston Astros prospect will play for the Gigantes de Carolina of the Puerto Rican Professional Baseball League. The winter ball season opens Nov. 5 — enough time for Correa to finish out his stay in the Arizona Fall League.

A member of the taxi squad, Correa has played in only one game through two weeks of the season. The righty went 0-for-3 in his lone start with one walk and one strikeout, starting at third base and completing three opportunities in a seven-inning contest.

