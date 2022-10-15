Houston Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League
Houston Astros prospect J.C. Correa will continue an already long season in Puerto Rico.
After spending a full season in High-A, J.C. Correa is making his best to receive a Double-A assignment next spring. Brother of Carlos, J.C. converted to catcher from the infield last offseason.
The Houston Astros prospect will play for the Gigantes de Carolina of the Puerto Rican Professional Baseball League. The winter ball season opens Nov. 5 — enough time for Correa to finish out his stay in the Arizona Fall League.
A member of the taxi squad, Correa has played in only one game through two weeks of the season. The righty went 0-for-3 in his lone start with one walk and one strikeout, starting at third base and completing three opportunities in a seven-inning contest.
Scroll to continue
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!