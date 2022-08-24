Astros' Lee Plates Three Home Runs for Triple-A Sugar Land

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys were at it again Tuesday. The Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate scored 23 runs against the Las Vegas Aviators en route to a second impressive showing at the plate in the last week.

The Space Cowboys totaled a franchise-record nine round trippers at altitude, three coming from catcher Korey Lee. The backstop set a career high while also driving in five runs for Sugar Land.

Going only two innings without a run scoring, the Space Cowboys received continued success from veteran Lewis Brinson with two home runs. The outfielder sports the best batting average (.387) and second-best OPS (1.151) in August of Pacific Coast League hitters.

After Brinson set the Space Cowboys' longest home run record with a 482-foot shot in the third, Corey Julks claimed the crown, measuring a 486-foot home run an inning later.

Julks has converted to a third baseman and a corner outfielder this season after playing most of his innings in center field the last three years. On Tuesday night, he made his first start at second base in his professional career.

J.J. Matijevic and Yainer Diaz combined for the other three home runs as the Space Cowboys plated 23 runs on 21 hits, four days after scoring 17 runs in one inning of a doubleheader.

Off the rubber, Hunter Brown allowed three earned runs over five innings of work. The righty punched out four batters. Relieving Brown, J.P. France threw only two innings out of the bullpen.

The regular starter has made four appearances in August with two of them being less than three innings of work in relief. The 27-year-old could be on a trajectory to become a reliever for a better chance of making the 40-man roster this offseason.

The Space Cowboys return to the diamond at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn Dubin is now scheduled to start for Sugar Land with Brandon Bielak to follow in relief.

