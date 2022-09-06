Houston Astros Promote Top Prospect Tamarez to Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros promoted right-handed pitching prospect Misael Tamarez to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. Tamarez last pitched Thursday for Double-A Corpus Christi, throwing five one-run innings with seven strikeouts, and could be in line to start early this week.
Tamarez posted a 4.62 ERA over 103 1/3 innings with 122 strikeouts to 55 walks. The righty lowered his walk rate each month en route to his first promotion since his assignment to Corpus Christi at the start of the season.
Tamarez ranks as the Astros' 19th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old's fastball grades out at 65 with his slider and curveball grading at 55 and 50, respectively. Signed for $15,000 three seasons ago, the Dominican international has made a quick rise through Houston's system.
