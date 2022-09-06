Skip to main content

Houston Astros Promote Top Prospect Tamarez to Triple-A Sugar Land

Misael Tamarez has pitched the whole season with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks prior to his reassignment.

The Houston Astros promoted right-handed pitching prospect Misael Tamarez to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. Tamarez last pitched Thursday for Double-A Corpus Christi, throwing five one-run innings with seven strikeouts, and could be in line to start early this week.

Tamarez posted a 4.62 ERA over 103 1/3 innings with 122 strikeouts to 55 walks. The righty lowered his walk rate each month en route to his first promotion since his assignment to Corpus Christi at the start of the season.

Tamarez ranks as the Astros' 19th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old's fastball grades out at 65 with his slider and curveball grading at 55 and 50, respectively. Signed for $15,000 three seasons ago, the Dominican international has made a quick rise through Houston's system.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18637649
Prospects

Astros Promote Top Prospect Tamarez to Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18992124
Game Day

Brown Earns Win in Major League Debut; Astros Sneak Past Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Round Pick Melton Named to Prospect Team of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16008164
Prospects

Space Cowboys Face Short Bench Following Recent Roster Moves

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18242576
News

Astros' Taylor Tosses First Cleaning Inning of Rehab Assignment

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_15062518
News

Astros' James Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18987806
Game Day

Astros Take Series from Angels Behind a Masterful Urquidy

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17975911
News

Pirates Claim Solomon Off Waivers from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren