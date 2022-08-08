Houston Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
Minor League Baseball named Double-A hurler Adrian Chaidez pitcher of the week in the Texas League.
Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July.
In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to four walks and three hits, earning Pitcher of the Week honors in the Texas League.
From the 2021 draft class, Chaidez — who was selected in the 15th round — is at a higher level than any of those drafted before or behind him by the Astros. The 23-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP on the year for Corpus Christi.
Scroll to continue
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Astros Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel, Split Series with Guardians
- Report: Astros Prospect León Out 1-2 Weeks With Small Fracture
- Guardians Post Four on García As Astros' Offense Runs Quiet
- Astros Prospect Solomon Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month
- Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month
- Mancini Mashes Two Homers, Astros Thump Guardians
- Manager Baker Away From Astros With COVID-19
- Astros Have a Dilemma With Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!