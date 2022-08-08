Skip to main content
Houston Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball named Double-A hurler Adrian Chaidez pitcher of the week in the Texas League.

Minor League Baseball named Double-A hurler Adrian Chaidez pitcher of the week in the Texas League.

Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July.

In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to four walks and three hits, earning Pitcher of the Week honors in the Texas League. 

From the 2021 draft class, Chaidez — who was selected in the 15th round — is at a higher level than any of those drafted before or behind him by the Astros. The 23-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP on the year for Corpus Christi.

